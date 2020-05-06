Perry County Fair cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

The Fair was set to celebrate its 50th anniversary in August, but organizers said "green phase" regulations limiting gatherings to 250 people made it impossible.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — The Perry County Fair has been canceled due to COVID-19 safety concerns, organizers announced Friday.

The fair was scheduled to be held from August 18-22 in what was to have been its 50th year.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the cancellation of the 2020 Perry County Fair," organizers said in statements posted on the fair's Facebook page and website. "As is the case with numerous fairs across Pennsylvania, we did not make this decision hastily, but with careful consideration and only after gathering input from fair stakeholders; including community members, vendors, food concessioners, the amusement company and government officials.

"Even though it’s expected that our county will be in the 'green' (phase of state COVID-19 mitigation) at the time of the fair, the green phase still limits gatherings to no more than 250 people and includes additional requirements and restrictions that would be impossible to enforce. This, along with concern for the safety of our community has forced us to make this difficult decision."