New Oxford Firemen's Fair canceled

The annual fair is the fire company's biggest fundraiser.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Today, United Hook & Ladder (UH&L) announces that due to the current pandemic situation in the United States that it will be canceling the Firemen's Fair, which was scheduled for July 8-11, 2020.

“The fundraiser, which normally includes a fun-filled week of good food, amusement rides, games, and socializing had to be canceled as our state will not allow any events with more than 100 people even in the green phase,” said Kenneth Kuhn, President of UH&L. “Due to the COVID-19 virus and the state government social distancing mandates, they will not allow any events with more than 100 people even in the green phase.”

Traditionally we set off fireworks during this event and we will continue with them, but at a later date. We will announce the date once we have better guidance on the governor’s protocols for outside events. We will try for a special fundraiser day to go in concert with the fireworks. This is our largest fundraiser that we hold and it will certainly have a financial impact on our budget.

Although we are not pleased that we have to go this route, unfortunately, this is the best choice with safety being our first priority. We are moving our gun drawing that was slated for April back to September 27th. We are still planning the golf tourney on August 7th. Our mailing solicitation went out in February. Thank you to all who have contributed. We will be sending out a thank you/reminder letter with more info on the fireworks event. If you are interested in either the gun drawing tickets or playing in the golf tourney, please contact Amy Lebo at 717-624-7456.