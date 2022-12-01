Police searching for missing and endangered York County man

John Meckley, 86, was last seen in the area of Middle Street in West Manchester Township on Dec. 1 at 3:30 p.m.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing and possibly endangered York County man.

John Meckley, 86, was last seen in the area of Middle Street in West Manchester Township on Dec. 1 at 3:30 p.m.

Police believe he is driving a silver 2008 Chevrolet Malibu, bearing the PA Registration BRADINE.

Meckley is 5 feet 7 inches and weighs about 200 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing khaki pants.

Police believe Meckley may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused.