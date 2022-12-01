Pennsylvania joins national effort to return unclaimed property to rightful owners

Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced today that the Commonwealth has joined Missing Money. The website provides a way for people to search unclaimed property.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania has joined a national effort to reunite people with unclaimed property that is rightfully theirs.

Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced Thursday, Dec. 1 that the Commonwealth has joined Missing Money. The website provides a way for people to search unclaimed property databases for 46 states to see if any money is waiting to be claimed.

"This website is a great one-stop-shop to search unclaimed property in almost every state. It’s especially useful for anyone who may have lived in multiple states over their lifetime," said Garrity.

All claims for properties held in Pennsylvania will be directed to and filed through, Treasury’s secure unclaimed property website.

One in ten Pennsylvanians is reportedly owed unclaimed property, with the average value of a claim at about $1,500.

Anyone can visit MissingMoney.com to start their search for unclaimed property. The website is endorsed by the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators.

Pennsylvanians can also visit patreasury.gov/unclaimed-property to search for and start a claim for any unclaimed property that may be theirs.