Pennsylvania rivals Sheetz, Wawa team up to join the 'Polar Pop Plunge' in support of Special Olympics

In addition to introducing the virtual polar plunge, the PA-based companies are each donating $5,000 to support the organization.

It's a rivalry that divides the state more thoroughly than "yinz" vs. "yous."

Sheetz and Wawa.

But this month, the two Pennsylvania-based convenience store companies are teaming up to support a great cause.

In honor of Special Olympic Pennsylvania's February “Burrr-tual” (Virtual) Polar Pop, Sheetz and Wawa are donating $5,000 each in support of the organization’s mission and impact in their home state.

In a display of unity, Sheetz CEO Joe Sheetz and Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens took the Polar Pop Challenge together, sharing it on social media with the hashtags "PAPolarPop and #FreezinForAReason.

Other Sheetz and Wawa associates also joined in the cold-water challenge. (The video appears below)

Special Olympics Pennsylvania’s Polar Plunges celebrate the brave souls who jump into frigid water in support of individuals with intellectual disabilities.

But this year, instead of plunging into icy cold water, participants will pop a cold water balloon over their heads. Every “Pop” will support continued sports training and competition for Special Olympics athletes, enabling them to achieve their goals, live healthier lives, and experience respect and inclusion.

“Now more than ever, it is critical we continue to support Special Olympics Pennsylvania, who trains, inspires and transforms the lives of nearly 20,000 athletes every year,” said Sheetz. “Now having recently celebrated their 50th anniversary, that’s countless lives that have been impacted by them. Join us and take the virtual Polar Pop today!”

“As a longstanding partner of Special Olympics PA, we are honored to continue our support of local athletes at a time when it’s needed most,” Gheysens added. “We invite our customers to have some fun supporting an organization that is making a significant impact in our community.”

Do you want to join the Polar Pop?

Here's how you can virtually and safely take the plunge from home:

1) Pledge Now: Register as a “Burrr-tual” (Virtual) Plunger, make a $20 donation to support Special Olympics Pennsylvania and commit to raise $50 at www.PAPolarPop.org

2) Pop: Fill your water balloon with cold water, find a good spot to take a picture or video and pop it!

3) Promote: Now that you’re #FreezinForAReason, share your pop picture or video on social media, challenging 5 friends to make a donation and complete the Polar Pop challenge