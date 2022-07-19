Paxtang votes to outsource fire services to Swatara Township

The Paxtang Borough Council unanimously voted to repeal fire services at Tuesday night's meeting, in front of a packed room of concerned community members.

PAXTANG, Pa. — The room was heated at Tuesday night’s borough meeting in Paxtang.

After 18 months of discussions, the borough's council unanimously voted to repeal its fire services and move coverage responsibilities to Swatara Township.

“I’m very confident it’s the correct decision, but I am very sad at this moment," said Jack Thomas, Paxtang Borough Council Member.

In a statement posted to its website, the borough says the move is due to a lack of recruitment and retention by the Paxtang Fire Company.

“It’s really about making sure we as an elected body fulfill our obligation to the residents of the borough," says Paxtang's mayor, Nathan Martin.

Paxtang firefighters say they understand the need to outsource services but don’t get why the borough chose Swatara Township, rather than the city of Harrisburg.

“Even though financially they both cost the same, Harrisburg would be able to guarantee a much more reliable level of service," said Matthew Lemmon, Captain of the Paxtang Fire Company.

The borough says an agreement was on the table with the City, but fell through earlier this year.

It also claims the Paxtang chief, who resigned earlier this month, was involved in discussions.

Lemmon says there was no communication.

“One of the reasons stated for his resignation was the failure of the borough to keep him informed or take his opinion into regard," said Lemmon.

The council insists the community will see no change in service, only in the paint on the trucks responding.

But firefighters, and many residents, believe the opposite.

“I think it’s going to potentially negatively affect response times because the Swatara Township fire house is farther away," said Lemmon.

Residents of Swatara Township also attended Tuesday's meeting to voice their concerns about how the move will affect them.

“We could potentially be losing fire service closest down the street to my front door, my neighbor’s front door," said Gavin Ford, a Swatara Township resident.