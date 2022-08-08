Partnership brings mobile food pantry to York County

In addition to providing food, caseworkers will be at the eight outreach locations to provide resume building and job training.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A local healthcare provider is doing its part to combat hunger in the York area.

Highmark Wholecare has partnered with New Hope Ministries to bring a mobile food pantry to York County. New Hope Ministries' first mobile food pantry served 20,000 residents in 2021.

As inflation continues to affect families and individuals across Pennsylvania, Highmark Wholecare announced it will double down on its funding of frontline nonprofits with $500,000 in statewide donations.

Part of the donation includes fully funding the mobile food pantry that will serve community members at eight outreach locations.

In addition to providing food, caseworkers will also be on hand at the various locations to provide services such as resume building and job training.

"It's a privilege to serve Pennsylvania's citizens," said President and CEO of Highmark Wholecare Ellen Duffield.