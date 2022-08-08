x
Chicken BBQ will be hosted to raise funds for the York City Police Department

The event will be held on Saturday, Sep. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $12 and all proceeds will go to the York Officer Wellness Division.
YORK, Pa. — A chicken barbecue event will be held next month to support the Officer Wellness Division of the York City Police Department.

Hosted by The Office Alternative Workspace, the barbecue will be held on Saturday, Sep. 17 at 800 E. King Street in York from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

All proceeds will go to the Officer Wellness Division, which has been implemented to "promote the physical and mental well-being of all YCPD personnel and their families."

Attendees can show support to the program by purchasing a meal cooked by Miller's BBQ. The meal will include a half chicken, baked potato, applesauce, and dinner roll with butter.

Tickets are $12 and are available here. Paper tickets can also be purchased by calling or texting 717-855-0861.

