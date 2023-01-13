Pa. Liquor Control Board to increase prices on 3,500 drinks

The PLCB is set to increase prices by 4% on the state's most popular drinks on Sunday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Amid increasing costs for groceries and gas in Pennsylvania, the cost of liquor is also going up.

Beginning on Sunday, Jan. 15 the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is set to increase the price of 3,554 drinks by an average of 4%.

The agency cited record-high inflation as a reason for the increase.

The announcement drew immediate criticism from restaurant and alcohol groups. The Distilled Spirit Council of the United States says the increase will impact the hospitality industry and customers.

The Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association says businesses with liquor licenses can’t shop around for better prices, arguing the Liquor Control Board has a monopoly.

“If this raises the prices of Grey Goose enough that we actually have to raise the price of a drink, I’d be surprised," said Adam Sturges, owner of Sturges' Speakeasy in Harrisburg.

Sturges said the price increase will not affect how his business operates, but increasing wages and supply shortages do.

“The short supply of other products, from produce to meats, that makes a big impact," said Sturges. "But a small increase on liquor is not that great of an impact.”

“They’re not going to see any significant price increases when they come into the restaurant because of this increase," said Sturges.

In a statement, the Liquor Control Board claims the increase will offset the 8% annual increase in operating costs over the last four years, as well as projected cost increases in 2023.