Around 30 organizations will discuss ways to protect LGBTQIA+ youth from conversion therapy

The Rainbow Rose Center partnered with The Trevor Project and PFLAG National to host a town hall at York College's Market View Arts Building.

YORK, Pa. — More than 30 local organizations will gather at York College of Pennsylvania's Marketview Arts Building to discuss LGBTQIA+ rights and advocacy on Wednesday.

The Rainbow Rose Center is partnering with The Trevor Project and PFLAG National to host the town hall.

Their main focus: to discuss and share ways to protect LGBTQIA+ youth from conversion therapy and make a call to action to the York community.

Organizers said they also want to discuss youth mental health.

Members of The Trevor Project said around 28% of LGBTQIA+ youth reported experiencing homelessness or housing instability in their lives, citing a report from the 2021 National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health.

However, the main goal for Wednesday is to fight for a permanent ban on conversion therapy in York.

Organizers say they will discuss legislation that has worked in other places in Pennsylvania, such as Reading, Erie and Philadelphia.

Tesla Taliaferro, president of the Rainbow Rose Center, said the American Medical Association and other medical organizations found conversion therapy is harmful.

Taliaferro said it is time for York to recognize this as well.

"We know of so many LGBTQI+ individuals, adults included, who have undergone this procedure in our local area," said Taliaferro. "We're saying enough is enough."