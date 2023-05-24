Pride event returning to Hershey in late June

Building on the success of the past two years, Hershey Pride will be held on Saturday, June 24 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Chocolatetown Park.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Hershey Pride, a grassroots Pride event, will return to central Pennsylvania in June.

Building on the success of the past two years, Hershey Pride will be held on Saturday, June 24 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Chocolatetown Park, located at 48 West Chocolate Avenue in Hershey, according to organizers. The event will feature vendors, activities and a free live concert by GLAAD Award nominee Trey Pearson.

The title sponsor for this year is The Hershey Company. The Belong Collective will continue as the organizing sponsor. The planning team is excited to invite businesses, organizations, and individuals to consider sponsoring Hershey Pride this year.

"We are thrilled to bring back Hershey Pride for 2023, building upon the incredible success and support we have garnered in previous years," said Justin Douglas, a planning team member. "We invite everyone to join us and be part of this event."

In the summer of 2021, a group of individuals with expertise in event planning and community engagement came together with a shared vision. Their collective desire to create a grassroots Pride event led to the birth of the Hershey Pride in the Park festival at Chocolatetown Park in downtown Hershey.

Hundreds of attendees' overwhelming response and support propelled the team to expand the event into subsequent years.