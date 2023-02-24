Online train derailment dashboard aims to keep Pennsylvanians better informed about safety concerns

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency launched an online tool to better inform Pennsylvanians concerned about the East Palestine train derailment.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from Feb. 21.

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) announced yesterday the launch of an online tool to better inform Pennsylvanians concerned about the Feb. 3 East Palestine train derailment.

The online train derailment dashboard is a joint effort with other state agencies to assuage Pennsylvanians' safety concerns after the incident and be transparent in the ongoing air and water monitoring.

“As clean-up efforts continue, our agency wants to make sure residents had an easily accessible online resource containing accurate and relevant information to refer to if they have questions,” said PEMA director Randy Padfield. “Our priority continues to be ensuring that every concerned resident has the information and resources they need to make important health and safety decisions for their families.”

The agency reports that no concerning readings have thus far been detected in the commonwealth's air or water since testing began shortly after the incident.