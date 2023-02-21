Gov. Shapiro travels to Ohio as EPA orders Norfolk Southern to pay for all derailment cleanup costs

If the company fails to complete actions as ordered by the EPA, the Agency will step in and do the work, then seek to compel Norfolk Southern to pay triple the cost.

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Governor Josh Shapiro crossed the Pennsylvania border Tuesday, to stand with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and EPA officials as they vow to make Norfolk Southern pay for the consequences of its train's derailment.

“Number one, we need testing and knowledge, and number two we need accountability," said Governor Shapiro. "We are going to deliver both.”

The EPA is demanding the rail company cover the costs for any and all cleanup.

“Let me be crystal clear, Norfolk Southern will pay for cleaning up the mess they created and the trauma they inflicted among this community and impacted Beaver County residents," said Michael S. Regan, EPA administrator.

More than two weeks after the rail company’s train derailed in East Palestine, residents in both Ohio and Pennsylvania remain concerned about short-term and long-term impacts on their health.

The Shapiro Administration has committed to one year of independent water testing to ensure the safety of people and the environment.

“That independent sampling has already begun and we should be receiving the first round of test results in the coming days," the governor explained.

The Department of Environmental Protection said Tuesday:

“Pennsylvania continues to see no concerning air or water quality readings following this incident. The DEP will continue to work with its partners to monitor the air and water quality closely in the weeks and months ahead. We have not observed any loss of wildlife or fishkill in Pennsylvania.”

“I recognize that no matter how much data we collect or provide, it will not be enough to reassure everybody," said Regan.

Online posts are circulating on social media. In Pennsylvania, one Facebook post expressed concern over the potential contamination of GIANT’s Acadia bottled water, which is sourced from Columbiana County, the same county East Palestine is in.

My local grocery store gets bottled water sourced 13.6 miles from East Palestine, OH. I'm in PA about 350 miles away.... Posted by Michelle Marie on Friday, February 17, 2023

In a statement to FOX43, GIANT said, “Our supplier has confirmed there is no impact to the sources utilized for our Acadia water.”