$1 million Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket sold in York County

The ticket was sold at a Rutter's in York.
Credit: WNEP

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Rutter's located at 362 North Main Street in York recently sold a $1 million Cash King Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off, according to a press release.

Cash King is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million, the Lottery said. Players can learn more about the game by visiting the Lottery’s website or by downloading the official app.

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com, also according to the press release. 

All lottery prizes more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding, the Lottery said.

Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 if they believe they have won.

Visit palottery.com to review rules, chances of winning, and learn how to play our traditional and online games. 

