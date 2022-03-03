$1 million Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket sold in York County

The ticket was sold at a Rutter's in York.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Rutter's located at 362 North Main Street in York recently sold a $1 million Cash King Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off, according to a press release.

Cash King is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million, the Lottery said. Players can learn more about the game by visiting the Lottery’s website or by downloading the official app.

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com, also according to the press release.

All lottery prizes more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding, the Lottery said.

Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 if they believe they have won.