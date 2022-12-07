Newport man dies after being struck by train in Perry County

The 26-year-old man was driving during icy conditions on Lower Bailey Road in Oliver Township shortly before 6 a.m. when his vehicle went off the road and crashed into an embankment, according to Pennsylvania State Police reports.

The force of the crash sent the vehicle rolling several times until stopping on a set of nearby railroad tracks, troopers said.



The unidentified man got out of the vehicle and was hit by an approaching Norfolk train, investigators said.



The man's identity is pending notification of next of kin.