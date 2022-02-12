Train derails in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — A train derailment in Perry County is causing traffic issues in Marysville Borough.
According to emergency dispatch, a train was derailed at the Rockville Bridge in the 800 block of S. Main St. around 2:00 a.m. on Dec. 2.
As a result of the derailment, a portion of S. Main St. in Marysville is closed.
Norfolk Southern says there are no reports of injuries or hazardous material carrying cars involved the derailment, but due to the clean up time, its unclear when the road will reopen.
This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the scene, and we will provide updates when they become available.