'Slow the Curve:' National Work Zone Awareness Week looks to decrease crashes

Since 1970, PennDOT has lost 90 workers in the line of duty and the turnpike has lost 45.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — In 2022, there were 1,293 work zone crashes that resulted in 14 motorist fatalities, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Officials are hoping that with this week being National Work Zone Awareness Week, fewer lives can be lost.

“It’s pretty horrifying because you think you have relative safety when you work in an office with four walls, but our office is out here and people are going by 70 mph or faster,” said Fritzi Schreffler, spokesperson for PennDOT

Departments like the Pennsylvania State Police, Associated Pennsylvania Constructors and more are urging drivers to pay attention to roadwork signs, eliminate distracted driving and slow down in work zones.

“Our contractors will be out here until November for this project and we want people to pay attention,” said Schreffler. “We give you plenty of warnings. Read those signs, slow down and cut out any distractions that you can.”

Drivers caught by police driving 11 mph or more above the posted speed limit in an active work zone, or who are involved in a crash in an active work zone and are convicted of failing to drive at a safe speed, will lose their license for 15 days.