Historic building on the move in Silver Spring Township

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Built in 1747, the Junkin House is one of Silver Spring Township’s oldest buildings.

“Houses like this are not being occupied and so what happens is they become prime targets to be developed and it’s easy to tear them down," said Dennis Hrzic, president of Cumberland Valley Preservation Society at Silver Spring.

But the Cumberland Valley Preservation Society isn’t letting that happen to this one.

“You’re not going to see this every day," said Hrzic. "This is a major, major restoration project.”

The Junkin House currently sits too close to North Locust Point Road, on a piece of property owned by a nearby trucking company.

In order to make sure it’s here for years to come, the Preservation Society is having the house moved.

“We have worked countless hours, thousands of volunteer hours, to get to this point."

Fortunately, it doesn’t have far to go.

The building is only moving 200 feet away, farther back on the property to a spot owned by the Society.

It will be a tedious process to make sure the structure isn’t damaged.

“They’ll go in from the road and go under the house and they’ll place steel beams across the bottom of it and support the whole house across," Hrzic explained.

Once the Junkin House is placed on the new foundation, restoration will begin.

Eventually the house will become a public museum and an outdoor amphitheater will also be built.

Collections from Bud Gaskin and Hempt Farms horse racing will be displayed in the house and the new site will also host historical and educational lectures

“We’re really happy, the people are happy, and I’m sure a lot of people are going to come out to see this move," said Hrzic.

The move is set to take place May 1.

CVPS will host a viewing celebration at The Potteiger property, 339 North Locust Point Road, New Kingstown, PA 17072.

Parking for the event will be at Trinity UMC off North Locust Point Road and St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, 30 West Main Street, New Kingstown, PA 17072.

