Make-a-Wish foundation holds its Mother's Day Truck Convoy in Lancaster County

The Make-A-Wish foundation finally held its Mother's Day Truck Convoy in Penn Township on Sunday.
The foundation rescheduled the annual event because of the pandemic.
However, it looked a little different.
Organizers live-streamed the event on the Make-a-Wish Foundation Facebook page for people to watch at home.
"Because of the situation we're in right now, we could not have a live convoy this Mother's Day but we really wanted to still raise money for wishes in our area," said co-chair of the Mother's Day Truck Convoy, "We wanted to make sure that the wish children knew that we're thinking about them and we're not giving up on them."
Money raised at the convoy usually funds more than 75% of the wishes granted in Central Pennsylvania each year.