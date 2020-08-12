Santa D returns to Columbia-Wrightsville Bridge: Camping out all week to collect toys

All week long the guy in the red suit and long white beard is making a return to the Columbia Wrightsville Bridge, for his sixth year!

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — All week long the guy in the red suit and long white beard is making a return to the Columbia Wrightsville Bridge, for his sixth year!

However, Santa D's return to Lancaster County might have more meaning to it this year than previous ones.

‘Santa D,’ also known as Bobby D from the SOX Wake Up Crew on 96.1 SOX, has been camping out at the bridge since Monday in hopes of spreading some holiday cheer to children.

It’s all part of their ‘Toys for Tots’ campaign, helping collect toys for kids in York and Lancaster counites.

You have until Friday December 11 to bring an unwrapped, new toy to the Columbia side of the bridge!

Their goal this year is to collect over 7,500 toys. New this year -- a total board! They update it as toys get donated, and it helps them keep track along the way.

Can you guess where I’m at on #FOX43MorningNews!?



We’re in Columbia on the Columbia-Wrightsville bridge with @WSOXFM Santa D! He’s back collecting toys for kids in York & Lancaster. NEW this year, the total board... we want to get that number 🆙 More info on @FOX43 🧸⚽️🎁🛼🛹🏀 pic.twitter.com/2jeCQCPbc4 — Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) December 8, 2020

The 24/7 week long toy collection kicked off on Monday, and in just one day they collected 1,023 toys!

With COVID-19 they are making sure they are doing what they can to keep those stopping by to donate toys safe. They have several donation boxes spaced out, they encourage people to practice social distancing, and to please wear a mask.

If you don't want to leave your vehicle every year they also offer to do the work! You can pull right up to their drive-thru lane, pop your trunk, or roll down your window and someone will grab the toy or toys being donated.

Santa D says the pandemic has caused hardships for so many families and children, and it's also impacting donations. He says even one toy can make a difference to a child waking up Christmas morning to a present.

Gifts for boys and girls between ages of 9 and 12 and infant to 3 years old are those in the highest demand every year.

They are also looking for donations for pre-teens! You can find a list of what is recommend here.

In the past 5 years “The Toy Challenge on the Bridge” has collected over 31,000 new toys and over $21,000 in monetary donations for the York and Lancaster County U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program.

You have until Friday to stop on by the Columbia side of the Columbia-Wrightsville Bridge to see Santa D and donate a toy!