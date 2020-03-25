Infectious Diseases: Fact From Fiction

As the world comes together to bring the spread of COVID-19 to a halt, infectious disease experts are hard at work in communities across the Nation.

YORK, Pa. — The Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) includes more than 12,000 public health experts serving as principal clinicians addressing COVID-19 in hospitals, research labs, government, and health departments.

IDSA experts on the front lines battling the COVID-19 global pandemic are uniquely equipped to answer questions, provide expert guidance, and sort fact from fiction.

Dr. Helen W. Boucher, IDSA Board member and Director of the Infectious Diseases Fellowship Program at Tufts University, spoke to FOX43's Amy Lutz on what they're doing to keep communities safe.