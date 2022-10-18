Goodwill store in Elizabethtown gets a makeover just in time for Halloween

A ribbon cutting was held on Tuesday at the new re-modeled Goodwill Keystone Area store in Elizabethtown, offering discounted Halloween costumes for the community.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — The newly re-modeled Goodwill Keystone Area store and donation center in Elizabethtown held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate their reopening on Tuesday.

The store is currently offering discounted Halloween costumes for customers in the community.

Amber Rapp, the manager of the newly designed store, said this will help fulfill their mission at Goodwill.

"Everything that you donate in our stores goes back to a real purpose," explained Rapp. "Whether it’s helping people with disabilities, helping job training, and being able to really reduce, reuse, and recycle your donations will go for a better use."

The ceremony took place at the storefront on S. Market St. in Elizabethtown. Guests present included Goodwill executives and board members, the Elizabethtown store and donation center employees, all three Lancaster County commissioners and leaders from Ames Construction Inc.