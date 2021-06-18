Get good at reading others | Mental Toughness Minute

YORK, Pa. — Today's mental toughness tip is get good at reading others.
Mental Toughness Expert, Eric Rittmeyer, joined FOX43 on June 18 to discuss how to assess people's character in just a few steps.
You can pay attention to body language, the way people dress, or even how they treat other people to make a fairly accurate assessment of who they are, according to Rittmeyer. Learning to do this helps in both personal situations and in work life.
