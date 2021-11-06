Learn to follow up | Mental Toughness Minute

Mental Toughness Expert, Eric Rittmeyer, joined FOX43 on June 11 to discuss the importance of showing people you care with something as small as a text.

YORK, Pa. — Today's mental toughness tip is learn to follow up.

Often, we only think about following up in a business sense, but it's equally important to do so in our personal lives.

Sending a simple text after seeing a friend you haven't seen in a long time to say you had a good time, calling someone up to say that you were thinking of them, and just trying to remember small details about people's lives all go a long way.

Showing people you care isn't as difficult as you think, Rittmeyer reminds us, you just have to put in a little effort.