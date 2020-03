Helping caregivers in Pennsylvania struggling with effects of COVID-19.

YORK, Pa. — AARP is shining a light on the 40 million unpaid family caregivers in the United States.

Many caregivers routinely carry out difficult health care tasks without adequate training, and coronavirus is likely to exacerbate their stress.

Bill Walsh, AARP’s Coronavirus Response Lead, spoke to FOX43's Jackie De Tore about what you can do to support caregivers who are struggling at this time.

Check it out in the clip above.