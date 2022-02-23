Lancaster organization addresses maternal mortality crisis by providing free doula support to women of color

The Diversifying Doulas Initiative hopes to provide all Lancaster women of color with doulas in addition to training to become a certified doula.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Across the country, increasing maternal death rates have become a significant issue during the past two years. According to a new report from the National Center for Health Statistics, maternal deaths rose 14% during the start of the pandemic, from 754 in 2019 to 861 in 2020.

It's a problem that continues to disproportionately affect the Black community. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that the maternal death rate among Black women is three times higher compared to white women.

"When pregnant people die, it really hits you to your core," said Dr. Sharrie Livingston, a gynecologist at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

Livingston is also the co-founder of the Diversifying Doulas Initiative, a nonprofit that addresses the mortality health crisis by providing Black and Latinx mothers in Lancaster with free doula services.

"There are many benefits to doulas," said Livingston. "Doulas are amazing support. That helps with the care I'm giving because it's more than a holistic approach to care."

A new CDC report says U.S. maternal mortality rates increased in the first year of the pandemic. It's a trend that disproportionately affects Black people. I'm speaking with doulas in Central Pa on how they're working to decrease health disparities. More on @fox43 #MaternalCare pic.twitter.com/1BSmXWM2JT — Shaquille Omari (@shaq_omari) February 23, 2022

Livingston said she co-founded the program in July 2020 after finding out only one Black doula worked in Lancaster. Through grants, she has been able to pair more than 100 women of color with doulas of color.

Through Livingston's work, eight moms were paired from July to December 2020, 90 moms were paired in 2021, and 40 moms were paired in the first two months of 2022.

"I am proud of the connections we're making because we are improving the health outcomes, specifically [for] pregnant people of color," Livingston said.

Lydia Castaneda became a doula after assisting her pregnant sister two years ago. She said even after helping nearly a dozen women through the various stages of pregnancy, the process still makes her emotional.

"I cry every time," Castaneda said. "Birthing is one of the most sacred things, and to have someone trust you to be with them is honoring."