Police: Two teenage girls run away with 1-year-old child, last seen in Philadelphia

Authorities say Jessalyn Hine, 16, and Sarah Heininger, 17, ran away from Pickney's Vineyard, and Hine has her 1-year-old child with her.

YORK, Pa. — Police are searching for two runaway teenage girls, one of which brought her 1-year-old son with her.

Authorities say on Aug. 29 around 6:30 p.m., they were notified of two runaway girls from Pinkney's Vineyard in Windsor Township. They were told one of the girls took her 1-year-old son with her.

Jessalyn Hine, 16, and her 1-year-old son, Zaiden, were accompanied by Sarah Heininger, 17, when getting into a suspected Uber off of Cape Horn Road in Red Lion, police say. They were lost spotted in Philadelphia.

Hine is described as standing 5'7" tall and weighing 105 pounds with brown and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black leggings and black crocs.

Zaiden is described as having brown curly hair and brown eyes.

Heininger is described as standing 5'8" tall and weighing 170 pounds with dark brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a scarf/bonnet around her head, a navy blue hoodie and black shorts. Authorities say she is also five months pregnant.