Millersville University student has died, school announces

Huong So, 24, a sophomore business major from Philadelphia, was found unresponsive in her apartment, the university president said in a letter

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — Millersville University president Dr. Daniel A. Wubah announced Tuesday that a student at the school has died.

Huong So, 24, a sophomore business major from Philadelphia, was found unconscious by her roommates in the College View Apartments, located at 131 Shenks Lane, near the campus, Wubah said in a letter to the campus community.

"Despite attempts by emergency personnel, they were not able to revive her," Wubah said in the letter.