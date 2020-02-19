Millersville University student has died, school announces

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — Millersville University president Dr. Daniel A. Wubah announced Tuesday that a student at the school has died.
Huong So, 24, a sophomore business major from Philadelphia, was found unconscious by her roommates in the College View Apartments, located at 131 Shenks Lane, near the campus, Wubah said in a letter to the campus community.
"Despite attempts by emergency personnel, they were not able to revive her," Wubah said in the letter.
The coroner's office is investigating the cause of death, Wubah said.