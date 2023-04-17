Harrisburg Havoc ready to make a leap in their second season

The Havoc's season kicks off this Saturday and the team says they're ready to take that next step.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It's a brand new look for the Harrisburg Havoc this year. The team has been putting in work nonstop to prepare and it's time to show off their skills.

The team employed some new coaches and players and the group has been impressive so far.

"We're ready to go we put nine months into this rebuilding from last year we can't wait to hit that field," said head coach Jeff Thomas "The comradery we have has been amazing they have done a good job building that bond on and off the field."

The season kicks off on Saturday against the Connecticut Hawks with the expectations raised for this upcoming year.

"I'm really excited," said wide receiver Rachel Pastrana "We have a really talented team this year so our hope is to make it to the championship."

The team has a good mix of rookie players and veteran players. These ladies don't just play for their teammates but also to show that women's football can become something big.

"We have been working hard in this community just to show that girls and females can play a male dominant sport," said offensive lineman Kaeli Thomas "We can play just like the men do."