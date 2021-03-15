Car crashes into a house in Mifflin County

A Lewistown woman was traveling on US 522 when she hit multiple parked cars, and then struck the side of a house.

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — One person is hurt after a car crashes into a house Sunday morning in Mifflin County according to police.

Mifflin County Regional Police were called to the 1400 block of US Highway 522 around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday for reports that a car crashed into a house.

Police determined that a 31 year-old Lewistown woman was traveling South on US 522 when she drove off the road, struck multiple parked cars and crashed into the side of a house.

The driver of the vehicle and residents of the home were extricated by fire crews, the driver was to Geisinger-Lewistown Hospital for her injuries.

Nobody inside the house was injured.

Both the house and striking car do have severe damage from the crash.