Car crashes into a house in Mifflin County

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — One person is hurt after a car crashes into a house Sunday morning in Mifflin County according to police.
Mifflin County Regional Police were called to the 1400 block of US Highway 522 around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday for reports that a car crashed into a house.
Police determined that a 31 year-old Lewistown woman was traveling South on US 522 when she drove off the road, struck multiple parked cars and crashed into the side of a house.
The driver of the vehicle and residents of the home were extricated by fire crews, the driver was to Geisinger-Lewistown Hospital for her injuries.
Nobody inside the house was injured.
Both the house and striking car do have severe damage from the crash.
Mifflin County Regional Police are investigating the crash.