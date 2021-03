Several response units have cleared the crash. Traffic can get by to the left.

Cumberland County dispatch has reported a pedestrian involved tractor-trailer crash on I-81 northbound just north of Exit 49 in Middlesex Township. The crash is in the right lane.

Authorities are reportedly on scene and there is a lane restriction. Motorists should expect delays.