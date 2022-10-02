Memorial service for Pa. Supreme Court Chief Justice Max Baer to be held Tuesday

Chief Justice Baer will be honored and remembered on Tuesday, Oct 4, at 10 a.m. during a public memorial service at Duquesne University.

PITTSBURGH — The memorial service for the late Pennsylvania Supreme Court Chief Justice Max Baer has been announced.

Chief Justice Baer will be honored on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 10 a.m. during a public memorial service in the Charles J. Dougherty ballroom on the fifth floor of the Duquesne University Power Center at Duquesne University, according to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Baer died on Oct. 1 at his home near Pittsburgh. He was 74 years old. No cause of death has been announced. Chief Justice Baer leaves behind his wife, two children and five grandchildren.