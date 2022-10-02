x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Memorial service for Pa. Supreme Court Chief Justice Max Baer to be held Tuesday

Chief Justice Baer will be honored and remembered on Tuesday, Oct 4, at 10 a.m. during a public memorial service at Duquesne University.
Credit: AP
This photo provided by Administrative office of Pennsylvania Courts shows Max Baer, the chief justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. Baer has died at age 74 only months before he was set to retire. The court confirmed Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, that Baer died overnight at his home near Pittsburgh.(Administrative office of Pennsylvania Courts via AP)

PITTSBURGH — The memorial service for the late Pennsylvania Supreme Court Chief Justice Max Baer has been announced.

Chief Justice Baer will be honored on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 10 a.m. during a public memorial service in the Charles J. Dougherty ballroom on the fifth floor of the Duquesne University Power Center at Duquesne University, according to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Baer died on Oct. 1 at his home near Pittsburgh. He was 74 years old. No cause of death has been announced. Chief Justice Baer leaves behind his wife, two children and five grandchildren.

No cameras will be allowed at the service, however, officials say there will be a live stream available.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here. 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Lancaster Barnstormers win 2022 Atlantic League Championship

Before You Leave, Check This Out