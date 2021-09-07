Local vet says the decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan was not surprising

"I was thinking it was time. we've been in Afghanistan for 20 years," said Jeff Puckett.

YORK, Pa. — America's longest war is coming to an end.

"I was thinking it was time. we've been in Afghanistan for 20 years," said Jeff Puckett.

Jeff Puckett went to Afghanistan in 2004, serving as a Lieutenant Colonel in the US Air Force.

The Mechanicsburg native says the decision to withdraw troops was not surprising.

"The general consensus among us is that at some point you have to re-evaluate the cost vs the benefit," said Puckett.

Although some say not much has been done during the nearly 20 years of fighting in Afghanistan.

Some experts say it's important to look at all the progress made.

"That's something that's going to weigh on the shoulders of those who have served there but we should still look optimistically at the good things that we were able to accomplish while we were there," said Associate Professor of Intelligence Analysis at York College Dr. John M. Weaver.

There are still concerns about what's being left behind.

"What happens to the citizens of Afghanistan in our absence? And when we're not there to protect them? And that is a very big concern, and then there's the concern also just geo-politically. When we don't have a presence there, what does that mean for the region around it? For other terrorist organizations?" said Political Science Professor at Shippensburg University Dr. Alison Dagnes.

When looking back at his time in Afghanistan, Puckett says the memories he focuses on are those who served alongside him

"That's the memories that I'm carrying with me to this day. How privileged I felt to be serving with such outstanding Americans during that period," said Puckett.