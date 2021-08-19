How a local organization is helping in Haiti, and what you can do to help

The need for support comes comes after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Haiti on Aug. 14.

YORK, Pa. — A local organization is sending emergency support and supplies to those in need in Haiti.

The need for supplies comes after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Haiti on Saturday, Aug. 14.

The earthquake caused the deaths of over 2,000 people, with thousands more without access to shelter and other necessities.

The local chapter of Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) is one of many in the United States sending aid to the Caribbean island country.

"We're seeing a lot of people in need," said Tom Wenger, MMC Material Resources Coordinator, "obviously a lot of injuries, lots of people who have been impacted less severely but have damaged houses that they can't live in anymore. So they're struggling to meet their shelter needs."

The MCC has partners on the ground in Haiti, so that relief is directed to areas that need them the most.

"We work with a local partner who prepares a plan, identifies the need, knows how it will be distributed," said Wegner. "So, through them we track and know exactly where the items go and that they're truly meeting the people's needs."

MCC officials say that offering assistance is critical, as the country is still recovering from multiple other disasters over the past decade.

"Currently it's looking like a slow process, a lot of these communities were impacted by the 2010 earthquake," said Annie Loewen, Interim Director of Disaster Response. "They were also impacted by the 2016 Hurricane Matthew, which really hit Haiti hard. So a lot of that recovery was still in progress, and it's just been set back even more."

The committee says they're always looking for volunteers to help package supplies at their material resource center in Ephrata, Lancaster County. Or, if you're able too, you can donate as well.

For more information on MCC click here.