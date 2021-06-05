Lawmaker urges school districts to rethink graduation and Gov. Wolf to rethink May 31 date

Sen. Scott Martin wants districts to give families more than two tickets to graduation and for Gov. Wolf to push up the date to end to COVID-19 mitigation orders.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — With commencement just around the corner for many high school seniors, Senator Scott Martin is thinking back on his own high school graduation

"I was the oldest of seven kids," he said. "I couldn't imagine what we would do in that scenario and say 'ah, the rest of the family, you can't come.'"

The Lancaster County lawmaker is urging school districts to rethink commencement.

"I hope school boards are revisiting attendance policies. Some of them -- one local in particular was giving two tickets per person for the football stadium," he said with exasperation. "If you're a family with more than two people, it's like, 'sorry, little sister. You have to stay home. Hey, sorry grandma, grandpa, you can come now, but they're not going to let ya,'" he said.

Current COVID-19 mitigation orders limit gatherings, but after May 31, districts can make their own decisions.

"Here, you have a scenario: There are no remaining restrictions outside mask wearing ones," said Senator Martin.

He says the pandemic has really hurt some students.

"Our kids have lost so much in the past 15 months, some of which will never be gotten back," commented Martin.

For junior Mackenzie Burke, it's a certain season and the support the Columbia High School student says she didn't get at all of her games.

"This year for basketball, we had no fans," said Burke. "My dad has been to every single game I ever had, so for them to not be able to go to an away game was not fun. I guess I could say they watched online, but it's not the same as seeing him in the stands."

Senator Martin says it doesn't have to be that way now with commencement.

"The kids looking out, seeing their families cheering -- that's a memory you never get back," he said.

He is also urging Governor Wolf to rethink the May 31 date.

"Though, I'm sure a lot of people are grateful, I really honestly wish they had done it the Friday before," said Martin.

He notes the tourism which he believes could also be lost.