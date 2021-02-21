Lancaster man reported missing for nearly two weeks

Police say foul play is not suspected and he is an endangered missing person due to a medical condition.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster man has been missing for nearly two weeks, according to police.

Albert Lopez of Cottage Avenue in Manheim Township went missing on Feb. 8 and has not been seen since.

Police say foul play is not suspected and Lopez is an endangered missing person due to a medical condition.

Lopez is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 170 pounds with dark hair and a beard. Authorities say he was last seen wearing a blue coat, black pants and Vans sneakers.