Lancaster man reported missing for nearly two weeks

Police say foul play is not suspected and he is an endangered missing person due to a medical condition.
Credit: Manheim Township Police Department

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster man has been missing for nearly two weeks, according to police.

Albert Lopez of Cottage Avenue in Manheim Township went missing on Feb. 8 and has not been seen since. 

Police say foul play is not suspected and Lopez is an endangered missing person due to a medical condition. 

Lopez is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 170 pounds with dark hair and a beard. Authorities say he was last seen wearing a blue coat, black pants and Vans sneakers.

If you have seen Lopez, or have information on his whereabouts, call the Manheim Township Police Department at (717)-569-6401 or provide information anonymously by clicking "Submit a Tip" through CRIMEWATCH.

