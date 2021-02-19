Police: Columbia teen still missing after 11 days

Jasmine Ober, 17, was last seen on Feb. 8, leaving her home with two large bags. She contacted her mother and promised to come home on Sunday, but has yet to return.

COLUMBIA, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are still searching for a 17-year-old Columbia girl who has been missing for more than a week.

Jasmine Ciera Ober was reported missing by her mother on Feb. 12, four days after she was seen leaving her home carrying two large bags, according to Columbia Borough Police.

She contacted her mother on Feb. 14 and promised to return home, prompting authorities to stop listing her as a missing person, police say.

But as of Friday, Ober has not yet returned home, police say. She is again considered missing.

Ober is described as a white female, approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 135 pounds. She has brown hair, and was last seen wearing a dark, thin jacket, blue jeans, and white sneakers, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding Jasmine's location is encouraged to contact the Columbia Borough Police Department at 717-684-7735 or by texting LANCS to 847411.