State Road in East Hempfield Township to close next week for culvert replacement

The road is expected to be open by the end of the year, PennDOT said. The project is near the reconstruction of Route 722 near the Route 283 exit for Landisville.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A portion of State Road owned by East Hempfield Township between Harrisburg Pike and Yellow Goose Road will be closed next week while workers realign the road and replace a box culvert spanning Swarr Run, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Friday.

The project is located on State Road just south of the PennDOT widening and reconstruction project on Route 722 (also known as State Road) at the Route 283 exit for Landisville, PennDOT said.

The closure will be in place beginning Monday and running through December 30, PennDOT said.

In addition to the closure on State Road, the eastbound Route 283 ramp to Landisville/Route 722 remains closed as part of the widening and reconstruction project at the interchange, PennDOT said. There are detours for cars and trucks related to these closures.

Trucks and cars wishing to access Harrisburg Pike from eastbound Route 283 should continue east past Landisville, merge onto eastbound Route 30, exit at the Fruitville Pike, then take westbound Route 30 to the Harrisburg Pike exit, PennDOT said.

Those wishing to access Route 722 from eastbound Route 283 should continue east past Landisville, merge onto Route 30, exit at the Fruitville Pike, and follow the signs directing them to westbound Route 283.

Trucks wishing to access Route 722 or Route 283 from Harrisburg Pike or points south or west should travel on Harrisburg Pike to Route 30, then take eastbound Route 30 to westbound Route 283 and Landisville/Route 722.