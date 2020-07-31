Demolition work on State Road bridge over Route 283 in Lancaster County will result in lane restrictions next week, PennDOT says

Both directions of Route 283 will have rolling stops while contractors remove bridge sections and beams over the highway, according to PennDOT

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Contractors will continue demolition work on the bridge carrying Route 772 (State Road) over Route 283 at the Landisville Exit in East Hempfield, Lancaster County next week, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Friday.

As a result, there will be lane restrictions on Route 283 in both directions from 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, PennDOT said. There will be rolling stops in both directions nightly from midnight to 5 AM while the contractor removes the bridge sections and beams over the highway.

In addition to the nighttime lane restrictions, eastbound Route 283 ramp to Route 722 is closed until the bridge work is completed in the Spring of 2021, PennDOT said.

The $18,467,109 project includes the widening and reconstruction of State Road through the Route 283 interchange under phased construction, replacement of the Route 722 bridge over Route 283 and the bridge that carries the municipally-owned section of State Road over the Amtrak railroad tracks, installation of drainage and storm water basins, reconstruction of the four interchange ramps, traffic signal work, and installation of new guiderail, signs and pavement markings.

Nightwork on the project began March 18, 2019, and is expected to last through June 2021.

Route 283 averages nearly 60,000 vehicles traveled daily through this interchange.