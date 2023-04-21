Lancaster County teen and grandmother team up for memorable promposal

Bennett and his grandmother, Clydene, organized a surprise promposal with a little help from other Willow Valley residents.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — When one Lancaster County teen didn't know how to ask his girlfriend to prom, his grandmother stepped in! The result? A promposal that the young couple won't forget.

Bennett Wehibe and Kiera Knapp have been dating throughout their time at Lampeter-Strasburg High School. So, when prom season began, Bennett knew only one person who could help.

His grandmother, Clydene Edmonds, is a resident at Willow Valley Communities, which is also where Kiera works.

The five residents gathered, each holding up a letter spelling out Kiera's name and then 'Prom?'

"I got some folks organized where they were supposed to meet, so when the time came they sent Kiera downstairs so that she wouldn't know what was going on. When she came back we were standing there with her message, so it worked out beautifully," Edmonds told FOX43.