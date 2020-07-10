Salvation Army of Lancaster's Coats for Kids sign-up moves to virtual format due to COVID-19

Applicants can register online for the program, which provides coats for children in need ages 16 and under.

The Salvation Army Lancaster Corps will hold its annual Coats for Kids sign-ups in a virtual format this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the organization announced Wednesday.

Registration is now open for children in need ages 16 and under in Lancaster County, the Salvation Army said.

To register, each applicant will need ID for everyone in the household, (Birth Certificates and Medical Cards with D.O.B are acceptable forms of ID for children). The coat sizes for each child will also need to be provided, the Salvation Army said.

"The Salvation Army of Lancaster continues to serve those in our community that are in need of warm winter wear," Salvation Army of Lancaster City Coordinator Major Dean Satterlee said. “We understand that this year our approach needs to be different. The safety of our clients and staff are of utmost importance to us.

"We know the need is greater now than ever before. At the same time we want to serve those in need in a way that considers the well being of everyone.”

The Salvation Army has provided coats to children in need for more than 25 years, with the assistance of its community partners.

To sign up, applicants can visit the Salvation Army of Lancaster's website.

Applications are open through October 13th.

For technical support please leave a message at 717-344-2991