Honoring the unsung heroes of the pandemic

A salute to people who inspire and serve.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Civic Club of Harrisburg kicking off its new season year by honoring local front-line heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dauphin County Commissioner, Mike Pries, was the keynote speaker, alongside the nonprofit leader and public policy professional Mauricio Conde playing the role of Master of Ceremonies.

The event honored ten people working across the health care and community action spectrum. People like Jenny Gallagher Blom, who works for the Salvation Army Harrisburg.

“The need in the community has been great,” Blom tells FOX43. “In 24 weeks the Salvation Army provided 400,000 meals compared to 225,000 meals over 52 weeks last year.” Other honorees include: