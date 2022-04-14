'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint spotted in Lancaster

The actor, who played Ronald Weasley in the Potter films, posed with a couple who was in Penn Square taking engagement photos Wednesday evening.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A couple posing for engagement photos in downtown Lancaster this week got the surprise of a lifetime -- an impromptu visit from "Harry Potter" star Rupert Grint.

According to wedding photographer Lauren Bliss, the encounter happened Wednesday in Lancaster's Penn Square.

Bliss was taking photos of happy couple Morgan Black and Ryan Mihoci at about 5 p.m.

As she posed the couple in front of Lancaster's Central Market and the Griest Building, they spotted Grint walking around the square with his wife, Georgia Groome, and their young daughter.

Grint, who was wearing a mask, seemed impressed that the couple recognized him, Bliss said.

Grint graciously agreed to pose for a photo with the couple before taking his family to the Shot & Bottle restaurant, located on the ground floor of the Griest Building, for an al fresco dinner.

"He was so kind and pleasant," Bliss said of Grint. "It was just an amazing moment."