Suspect apprehended during police incident at Millersville Sheetz last week is identified

Quindon Hill, 25, of Lancaster, was taken into custody at the store, located at 1790 Millersville Road, during an incident on Dec. 6.

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — Manheim Township Police have released the identity of a wanted suspect who was apprehended at a Sheetz store in Millersville last week.

Quindon M. Hill, 25, of Lancaster, was wanted on felony weapons charges and a parole violation when he was arrested last week at the convenience store, located on Wabank Road between Millersville Road and Comet Drive on Tuesday, Dec. 6, according to police.

He is charged with persons not to possess firearms, firearms not to be carried without a license, flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest, evading arrest or detention on foot, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Manheim Township Police said.

According to police, Hill was seen parking at the Sheetz and was later confronted by officers inside the store. He allegedly attempted to exit the store after being told there were warrants for his arrest.

As officers approached him, he allegedly fled from the store and led police on a foot pursuit along Wabank Road, ignoring instructions from police to stop.

During the pursuit, Hill lost his balance and fell on the road. As he got up and continued to run, pursuing officers noticed he was carrying a handgun in the waistband of his pants.

Officers then used Taser devices on Hill, who fell to the ground, got back up and attempted to continue running, according to police.

A second Taser subdued Hill, who fell a second time. Hill allegedly continued to fight officers and a police K9 who attempted to control him and held his hands under his body in an attempt to avoid being handcuffed, police said.

A physical search after Hill was taken into custody led to the discovery of suspected cocaine and drug paraphernalia on his person, police said. The firearm that Hill dropped during the chase was a 9mm Glock 17, loaded with an extended magazine and a round in the chamber, according to police.

Hill had previously been convicted of an offense that prohibited him from carrying a firearm, police claim.

He was taken into custody and committed to Lancaster County Prison on the Probation/Parole Violation.

The additional charges against him were filed after the incident at Sheetz, police said.