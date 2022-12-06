Wanted Lancaster man arrested at Sheetz after brief chase

The suspect, 25, was wanted on felony warrants. The exact charges have not been released at this time.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A wanted man was arrested at a Lancaster County Sheetz today after a brief chase.

According to the Manheim Township Police were alerted that State Probation and Parole officers were following a wanted felon from Lancaster.

The suspect, 25, was wanted on felony warrants. The exact charges have not been released at this time.

Officers caught up to the suspect's car after he parked at the gas pumps at the Sheetz located on 1790 Millersville Road.

While the suspect was inside the Sheetz, officers surrounded the business and entered to arrest him.

The suspect fled the store in an effort to escape.

He was taken into custody after a brief foot chase and transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.