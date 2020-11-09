Police seek help in identifying suspect accused of setting fire outside Lancaster County Courthouse

The female suspect set the fire in a construction elevator outside the building on July 24 at about 3 a.m., police say

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Police are continuing to investigate a suspected arson fire that was set on a construction elevator outside the Lancaster County Courthouse in July.

Police obtained surveillance video from several cameras in the area of the fire, which occurred on July 24 at about 3 a.m.

In the video, an unknown female suspect is seen walking in the area at the time of the fire. The woman was later seen climbing into the bottom of the elevator and lighting the fire, using assorted paper and cloth materials, police say.

The fire was contained to the bottom platform of the elevator, causing minor damage, according to police.