Pile of smoldering materials found outside Lancaster County Courthouse; police investigating

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Police are investigating after a pile of cloth materials and paper were found smoldering outside the Lancaster County Courthouse Friday morning.
The materials were found at about 5:45 a.m. on the wooden platform of a construction elevator outside the courthouse at Lenox Lane and Grant Street, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.
A construction worker extinguished the materials with a bottle of water, the DA said. There was minor damage to to the wooden platform of the elevator.
A State Police fire marshal determined the incident to be a case of arson, according to the DA's office.
Lancaster Police are reviewing footage from surveillance cameras in the area as part of their investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at (717) 735-3300.