Pile of smoldering materials found outside Lancaster County Courthouse; police investigating

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Police are investigating after a pile of cloth materials and paper were found smoldering outside the Lancaster County Courthouse Friday morning.

The materials were found at about 5:45 a.m. on the wooden platform of a construction elevator outside the courthouse at Lenox Lane and Grant Street, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

A construction worker extinguished the materials with a bottle of water, the DA said. There was minor damage to to the wooden platform of the elevator.

A State Police fire marshal determined the incident to be a case of arson, according to the DA's office.