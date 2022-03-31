Want to retire an old American flag? There's a new drop box in Lancaster County

So far, more than 300 flags have been collected in just five days, and they will all be properly retired.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two police officers from Lancaster County are helping locals retire old and tattered American flags.

Manheim Township Police Department officers Mark Shivers and Lucas Starsinic came up with the idea to build a box for people to drop off their worn, torn or faded American flags.

The drop box is located at Oregon Dairy in Manheim Township.

Officials with the department say the idea was inspired by the Patriotic Order Sons of America, an organization which strives to promote "patriotism and love of the United States of America."

"The perception is [that] when you call the police, it's for something bad," said Sgt. Barry Waltz of the Manheim Township Police Department. "So it's nice to be able to do something and give back to the community, [and] have some type of engagement. It is a good way for us to bring something positive to the community."

The officers say they will build more boxes and place them around the area.