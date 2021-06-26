Lancaster County District Attorney's Office investigating officer-involved shooting

It is unknown if Corry Brooks was injured. He fled the scene on foot after crashing the vehicle he was driving.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office says it's investigating an incident where an officer shot at a driver during a police incident.

On Friday night, officers from the Manheim Township Police Department were dispatched to the 300 block of Waterford Court in Lancaster Township for a reported stolen vehicle.

At the scene, officers found the vehicle being driven by Corry Brooks, 32. According to police, an officer fired multiple shots at Brooks after he allegedly almost struck the officer on two occasions and rammed a police car.

Brooks initially fled the scene in the vehicle but crashed it a short distance later and he continued to flee on foot. It is unknown if Brooks was injured or not.

At the time of the incident, Brooks was wanted on multiple warrants including felony strangulation. Now he will also be facing charges for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.