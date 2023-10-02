Pennsylvania SPCA rescues nearly 100 cats from breeder in Lancaster County

Investigation into neglect and animal cruelty ongoing after 92 cats and kittens were seized from a Lancaster county property in 'filthy' condition.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Nearly 100 cats are safe and in the care of the Pennsylvania SPCA (PSPCA), after they were rescued from a breeder in Lancaster County last Wednesday.

The organization executed a search warrant on Sept. 27 and seized 92 mostly Ragdoll-type cats and kittens from a home on Northbrook Drive in Manheim Township, Lancaster County after two complaints of possible animal neglect and cruelty.

"Not only [were] the conditions these animals were living not great but the conditions of the animals themselves were of concern," said Gillian Kocher, director of public relations for the PSPCA.

The organization describes the condition of the home as filthy, leaving many of the cats with problematic health conditions and exposure to ringworm.

There is an ongoing investigation into animal cruelty and neglect. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

The cats were brought to the PSPCA headquarters in Philadelphia. The organization is focused on rehabilitating and finding the cats a forever home.

"We are really hoping to turn the page for these animals," said Kocher. "They have been used for profit and weren't necessarily getting the love or care that they deserved. So now we're hoping we can give that to them to not only give them recovery but that they can get into loving homes."

The PSPCA says this is just one of many problematic breeders they have dealt with in the area during a time when animal shelters are being overrun.

"It's hard to even put it into perspective because we are constantly answering calls," said Kocher. "I think the problem is unfortunately very large and it's something that while we certainly like to think we're making a dent in, you come in the next day there's another complaint."

The organization continues to ask for the public's help in these cases and its mission is to find animals in need of a better life.

"We really need the public to be here, whether that's reporting something they see, adopting an animal, donating or just spreading the word about what we do here is so very important," said Kocher. "We truly wouldn't be here without them."

Anyone with information about this case, or other cases involving animal cruelty, has been asked to call the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at (866) 601-SPCA.